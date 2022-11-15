Make Ready To Survive - Intro to Blacksmithing with Dave Canterbury

Not Available

Applying heat to a piece of metal to create new tools and objects goes all the way back to Greek and Roman mythology. Instead of using a volcano as a forge, blacksmiths rely on coal or propane to work their metals into knives, axes, wood working tools, cooking utensils, furniture, and practically anything they needed that could be made from the raw materials at hand. Intro to Blacksmithing introduces you to the art of blacksmithing and what you need in order to make your own tools. Dave Canterbury walks you through the equipment you need, raw materials, the types of forges and anvils, hammers and other tools, and basic techniques like bending, drawing down, cutting, upsetting, punching and drifting, forge welding, annealing, and more. Dave Canterbury is an experienced & skilled survivalist, having years of experience in bush crafting, outdoor self-reliance and primitive skills.