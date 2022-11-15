Make Ready To Survive - Shelter, Fire, Water

Not Available

Shelter, fire, and water are the basic elements of survival and are essential to preserving core body temperature. That is critical to your survival. In this video Dave Canterbury reviews your survival kit resources including making a fire, fire bed and fire lays, three stages of fuel, primitive fire resources, water collection, boiling water, clothing, shelters, and more. Dave Canterbury is a master woodsman with over 20 years of experience working in many dangerous environments. His common sense approach to survivability is recognized as one of the most effective systems of teaching known today. Understanding and knowing how to make a fire, how to secure drinking water, and how to build a shelter are the most important tools in your survival tool chest. This video gets you started down that path.