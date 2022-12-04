Make Sure the Sea Is Still There

Not Available

My projects often come about from traveling, which was not possible in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, I attempted to travel vicariously through the webcams of the Icelandic Road and Coastal Administration, capturing screenshots on my phone and editing them with videos I had recorded during the pandemic and on previous trips to Iceland. I found time and landscapes moving strangely, if at all—seeming to mirror our new reality of sudden isolation, tragedy, and the utter unknown.