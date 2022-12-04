Not Available

Make Sure the Sea Is Still There

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

My projects often come about from traveling, which was not possible in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, I attempted to travel vicariously through the webcams of the Icelandic Road and Coastal Administration, capturing screenshots on my phone and editing them with videos I had recorded during the pandemic and on previous trips to Iceland. I found time and landscapes moving strangely, if at all—seeming to mirror our new reality of sudden isolation, tragedy, and the utter unknown.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images