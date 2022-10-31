Not Available

Make Up

  • Fantasy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Being a mortuary cosmetologist, Min-Hsiu is used to see dead body, until accidentally spotting a female corpse – her high school teacher Miss Chen Ting. Nie Cheng-Fu is Chen Ting’s husband, loves his wife profoundly and try to find more memories of her through Min-Hsiu’s help. Just then, a detective, Kuo Yung-Ming senses that the truth behind this case may not be so simple as it seems. Death is not the end of the life, but another beginning of it..

Cast

Sonia SuiChen Ting
Nikki HsiehMin-Hsiu
Ray ChangKuo Yung-Ming

