Not Available

Being a mortuary cosmetologist, Min-Hsiu is used to see dead body, until accidentally spotting a female corpse – her high school teacher Miss Chen Ting. Nie Cheng-Fu is Chen Ting’s husband, loves his wife profoundly and try to find more memories of her through Min-Hsiu’s help. Just then, a detective, Kuo Yung-Ming senses that the truth behind this case may not be so simple as it seems. Death is not the end of the life, but another beginning of it..