Make Visible The Ghost

'As for Paul’s case, what fascinated him through his camera—moving through space, often with a macro lens and the rack focus, the focus is shifting non-stop as his gaze moves along—his perception of the world itself became the subject of his film. Everything in his films has an equal presence; it is an animistic world. The nature of his reality is nothing but flux, and everything flows in the space. It is not a dream but the hyper-reality of his gaze and mind dissolving boundaries between the internal and external.' - Aki Onda