1937

Make Way for Tomorrow

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 8th, 1937

Studio

Paramount

At a family reunion, the Cooper clan find that their parents' home is being foreclosed. "Temporarily," Ma moves in with son George's family, Pa with daughter Cora. But the parents are like sand in the gears of their middle-aged children's well regulated households. Can the old folks take matters into their own hands?

Cast

Beulah BondiLucy Cooper
Fay BainterAnita Cooper
Thomas MitchellGeorge Cooper
Porter HallHarvey Chase
Barbara ReadRhoda Cooper
Maurice MoscovitchMax Rubens

