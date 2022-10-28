Make Way for Tomorrow

At a family reunion, the Cooper clan find that their parents' home is being foreclosed. "Temporarily," Ma moves in with son George's family, Pa with daughter Cora. But the parents are like sand in the gears of their middle-aged children's well regulated households. Can the old folks take matters into their own hands?
|Beulah Bondi
|Lucy Cooper
|Fay Bainter
|Anita Cooper
|Thomas Mitchell
|George Cooper
|Porter Hall
|Harvey Chase
|Barbara Read
|Rhoda Cooper
|Maurice Moscovitch
|Max Rubens
