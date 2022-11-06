Make Your Own Damn Art: The World of Bob and Roberta Smith

Not Available

This a documentary about the artist Bob and Roberta Smith, in reality one person called Patrick Brill who has become renowned for his humorous, opinionated, polemical art works. He occupies a unique position in the art world as an outsider who is a Trustee of the Tate Gallery, an artist whose work appears in The Guardian and also a school on the East End. What distinguishes Bob from mainstream contemporary art is his commitment to the idea that art is a vital part of democracy, and that art itself must be democratic. The film follows Bob over 3 years providing a unique insight into one of Britain's most important artists at work reflecting on art and the role it plays in society today.