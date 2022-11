Not Available

South Park's Trey Parker and Matt Stone, Night of the Living Dead's George A. Romero and Spider-Man's Stan Lee share their filmmaking secrets with the legendary Lloyd Kaufman in this step-by-step course for budding filmmakers. From scriptwriting to distribution, Kaufman covers the essentials with his works as examples, and many other notable filmmakers offer their advice. The set features films created using Kaufman's method, and much more.