Makin Lama Makin Asyik

Dono, Kasino and Indro (the Warkop Trio) live in a boarding house. Amusement starts when the flat owner, Aunt Sarah, goes on a date. Dono installs a microphone so that the conversation between Aunt Sarah and her date can be heard in every room. As a result, Aunt Sarah starts fighting with the three friends. Then Erna, Aunt Sarah’s niece, arrives for a visit. The three friends compete to attract her heart. One day, the three friends are invited to go with Erna to a nightclub. Inside they meet Aunt Sarah. To avoid conflict, the three friends disguise as women.