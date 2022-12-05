Makin' Tracks to Branson

Not Available

BORING? Not this video! This one is great for the whole family. When Harold and Precious Dog drive to Branson to celebrate their 4th wedding anniversary, things happen that make old and young alike sit up and take notice. Take a salty old dog like Harold and his sweet wife, Precious, who knows how to handle him, and put them in Branson for the weekend, and you've got a leg up on a dog-gone good time. Precious is content to see a few shows and take in the sights, but Harold has other ideas. Harold's singing group, "The Doggie-Town Pipers", could be just a "bone's throw" from stardom if Harold can get someone to listen to their rendition of that great song, "Dogged If Ya Do, Dogged If Ya Don't", which went to number one on radio station "K9" located on Doberman street in downtown Dogtown. Complete with cowboy hats, sunglasses, and a yellow Lincoln convertible, these two real live little doggies scratch your funnybone and win your heart.