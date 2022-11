Not Available

"Making a Perfect Donut" is a video work focused on US military base issue in Okinawa by Kyun-Chome who works as a contemporary artist in Japan. This film is a project documentary that started from the question “If one was to combine an American donut with its hole in the center, and a round shaped Okinawan donut; wouldn't that be a perfect, holeless donut regardless of which side of the military fence it is seen?”