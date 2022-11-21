Not Available

In conjunction with the premiere of The Sopranos episode "Stage 5," HBO aired this seven-minute mockumentary titled "Making 'Cleaver'", detailing the fictional film's production. It includes in-character interviews with Moltisanti, Lupertazzi, Yam, Baldwin, LaPaglia, and special-effects make-up artist Steve Kelly. The behind-the-scenes look is broken up into four segments: "Concept," "Courting Kingsley," "Cast and Crew," and "A 'Family' Production." The mockumentary is included in the Season 6 Part 2 DVD set and in the Complete Series DVD collection.