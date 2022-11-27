Not Available

Making It So: Continuing Star Trek - The Next Generation

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Feature-length documentary offering an in-depth exploration of the show's sophomore season including the effects of the 1988 writer's strike on the show, cast changes, and the challenges to create groundbreaking visual effects on a television budget. Includes never-before-seen revealing behind-the-scenes footage, newly-found outtakes, and fascinating all-new interviews with the key creative personnel from the show, as well as the entire regular cast including Diana Muldaur who joined the cast during the series' second year.

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images