Making It So: Continuing Star Trek - The Next Generation

Feature-length documentary offering an in-depth exploration of the show's sophomore season including the effects of the 1988 writer's strike on the show, cast changes, and the challenges to create groundbreaking visual effects on a television budget. Includes never-before-seen revealing behind-the-scenes footage, newly-found outtakes, and fascinating all-new interviews with the key creative personnel from the show, as well as the entire regular cast including Diana Muldaur who joined the cast during the series' second year.
