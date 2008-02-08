2008

Making Mr. Right

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    February 8th, 2008

    Studio

    Not Available

    Eddie, a poor street conman, has his 'guess in which briefcase' trick ruined by Manhattan lifestyle magazine deputy editor Hallie Galloway. Due to a bet with her boss, she must transform Eddie into a dashingly eligible bachelor for a charity auction. In order to pay back his generous benefactor, restaurateur Angelo, Eddie accepts. He not only proves a quick learner and born charmer, the gentleman in him awakes and so does love in their harts. But their true pasts catch up.

    Cast

    		Dean CainEddie
    		Christina CoxHallie
    		David LewisBobby
    		Jocelyne LoewenChristine

    View Full Cast >

    Images