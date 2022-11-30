Not Available

The Vietnam War, like any war, is a collection of many stories that come together to form a single narrative for those who experienced it. These thoughts, emotions, and struggles all come together to create the picture that we have of the war today. “Making of a Soldier” follows Vietnam veterans’ experiences. Each story is unique and is a piece of a bigger picture. Together, it provides us a look at how everyone in the country was affected by the war, how they came home and readjusted to civilian life, and how the war continues to reach them to this day. .