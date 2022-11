Not Available

TV Special celebrating the Oscar winning film 'Chicago' directed by Rob Marshall and interviews included the stars of the film - Renee Zellweger, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Richard Gere, Queen Latifah, John C.Reilly and Rob Marshall illustrated with clips from 'Chicago'. The presenter and interviewer was Mariella Frostrup and the program was shown on Channel 4 and Film 4 in early 2003 when the film was generally released in the U.K.