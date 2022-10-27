Making Overtures: The Story of a Community Orchestra

Not Available

A small-town orchestra and choir are the focus of this loving and humorous portrait. "Making Overtures" unveils the musician's passion for performance, their imaginative fund-raising methods and collective will to survive. This film includes a colorful cast of characters ranging from students to seniors, from business executives to hog farmers. Holding it all together is the outrageously flamboyant conductor who inspires everyone with his endless enthusiasm. "Making Overtures" reveals how an entire community us enriched by its orchestra.