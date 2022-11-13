Making Revolution

Not Available

In August of 2001, a group of disillusioned college students calls a world summit to counter apathy of their privileged generation and unite a splintered activist front. Lured by the promise of free food and booze, hundreds of young people descend upon a borrowed country estate to drink, use drugs, have sex and swap politics. Anticipating an event of historical significance, two aspiring filmmakers solicit a grant from a soft drink company to document the event as it unfolds. Their footage vividly illustrates the different agendas and perspectives in attendance. As the organizers sink deeper into the logistical nightmare of managing a modern revolution the filmmakers bear witness to the group's loss of confidence in their ability to change the world.