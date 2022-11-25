Not Available

Making Shankly is a documentary film that explores the formative years of a Liverpool FC legend and tells a story that spans the football world from past to present. Everyone knows Bill Shankly the man, but the tiny village of Glenbuck - where he was born - has been largely forgotten. Beneath its neglect lies one of the most compelling stories in football. Through interviews with football historians and some of the few remaining Glenbuckians, Making Shankly charts the history of Glenbuck, the impact it made on football and why it became known as the 'Nursery of Footballers'.