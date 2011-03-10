2011

Making the Boys

  • Documentary

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 10th, 2011

Studio

Not Available

Before Prop 8, Milk or Will & Grace, before the AIDS epidemic, gay pride parades or the Stonewall uprising, The Boys in the Band changed everything. MAKING THE BOYS explores the drama, struggle and enduring legacy of the first-ever gay play and subsequent Hollywood movie to successfully reach a mainstream audience. Beloved by some for breaking new ground, and condemned by others for reinforcing gay stereotypes, The Boys in the Band sparked heated controversy that still exists four decades later. Featuring anecdotes from the surviving cast and filmmakers, as well as perspectives by legendary figures from stage and screen, MAKING THE BOYS traces the behind-the-scenes drama and lasting legacy of this cultural milestone.

Cast

Larry KramerHimself
Edward AlbeeHimself
Dominick DunneHimself
Michael CunninghamHimself
Candis CayneHerself
Andy CohenHimself

