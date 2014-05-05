Making the Rules

The life of Abby is centered around the fast-paced days of being a successful sous-chef and her marriage to Matt, a loving husband. A sudden accident in the kitchen forces her to leave the job she loves, and worse, to forgo a dream promotion. As the hottest summer in L.A. history reaches its peak, she faces an extreme challenge: doing nothing. The summer intensifies as she confronts a growing emotional gulf between herself and her husband, much unsolicited advice from her prying girlfriend and the temptation of an old flame..
|Jaime Pressly
|Abby
|Robin Thicke
|Shaun
|Tygh Runyan
|Matt
|Joey Lauren Adams
|Becca
|Frances Conroy
|Mother
|Steve Agee
|Rick the Repairman
