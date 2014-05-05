2014

Making the Rules

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 5th, 2014

Studio

Not Available

The life of Abby is centered around the fast-paced days of being a successful sous-chef and her marriage to Matt, a loving husband. A sudden accident in the kitchen forces her to leave the job she loves, and worse, to forgo a dream promotion. As the hottest summer in L.A. history reaches its peak, she faces an extreme challenge: doing nothing. The summer intensifies as she confronts a growing emotional gulf between herself and her husband, much unsolicited advice from her prying girlfriend and the temptation of an old flame..

Cast

Jaime PresslyAbby
Robin ThickeShaun
Tygh RunyanMatt
Joey Lauren AdamsBecca
Frances ConroyMother
Steve AgeeRick the Repairman

