Making the Rules

2014

The life of Abby is centered around the fast-paced days of being a successful sous-chef and her marriage to Matt, a loving husband. A sudden accident in the kitchen forces her to leave the job she loves, and worse, to forgo a dream promotion. As the hottest summer in L.A. history reaches its peak, she faces an extreme challenge: doing nothing. The summer intensifies as she confronts a growing emotional gulf between herself and her husband, much unsolicited advice from her prying girlfriend and the temptation of an old flame..