Neil (Paul Quinn) has his habits he drinks too much and smokes too much. He also kills too many women. In a city of millions, who will notice? But someone has, a tape is sent to Neil with footage of his brutal violence. Who has been following him and what will they do with this information? Stark (Jamie Jack Gordon) returns home after investigating another crime scene, perhaps he can shed light on the growing number of corpses found suffocated. Heather (Margaret Ann Bain) has a violent boyfriend an unfulfilling job and her brother is in a critical condition in hospital. She is reaching breaking point and her fragile state of mind is threatening to spiral into powerful rage. So look this way for a while. This story revolves around the dark bonds that link seemingly disparate characters and the horrific crimes committed when no one is really looking. Self-preservation is the link between them but similar interests do not always lead to making friends when the goal is making ugly.