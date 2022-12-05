Making Waves 2

Not Available

Lao Gang, Mule and Dong Yi are brothers who have been friends for decades. As the "big brother", Lao Gang has been "covering" for the vendors in the market, but the arrival of a new boss puts his position in jeopardy. Dong Yi and his wife Feng Lai were originally in a harmonious relationship, but Lao Gang and his mule mistakenly suspect Feng Lai of cheating on them, and they secretly investigate out of brotherly loyalty. Will Lao Gang be able to regain his dignity as the "No. 1 in the vegetable market"? Will Dong Yi and Feng Lai's marriage survive the test? The three veterans of the Northeast are united in a story of love and justice, laughter and tears.