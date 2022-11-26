Makis City

Not Available

The film follows the fate of residents of Belgrade's workers' settlement Makis, a once-industrial neighborhood declared a tourist zone, despite inadequate urban and communal and environmental conditions. Through their portrayal of citizens' initiative to appeal to the city authorities to improve the living conditions in Makis, their internal disagreements and individual life stories in the film subtly and impartially reflect the transition process, the remnants of the socialist legacy, and the hints of the capitalist present.