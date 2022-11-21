Makkal En Pakkam

Not Available

Samraj(Sathyaraj)and rajmohan (Rajesh) are good friends who got separated due to a false theft accusation on Samraj. Rajmohan becomes a great political leader whereas Samraj becomes a great smuggler. With Rajmohan's political influence, Samraj smuggling business was affected. Radha(Ambika),Rajmohan's girlfriend works as a junior assistant for his friend who hands an important file to her. The file contains details on Samurai's illegal business. On knowing this Samraj tries to retrieve the file, only to get Radha in trouble. When Samraj realizes that Radha is in trouble he tries to help her and consecutively falls in love with her. Radha let's Samraj know that she already has a child born to Rajmohan and that affair was unofficial.