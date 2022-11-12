Not Available

The agent Ansarov is drawn into the strange, even weird investigation about a number of murders. The victims are agents of various foreign intelligence services. Thanks to his contacts, he finds out all these agents were involved in cruel games concentrated around the search and exploitation of a very rare and precious mineral, even more valuble considering the fact that it is used for producing some very exclusive narcotic. At the same time, the scientific elite is hoping that with this mineral, they can penetrate ther dimensions of the anti-matter. It's been established that the mineral (the Green Diamond) has its own kind of conscience (the aspect of The Cosmic Mind).