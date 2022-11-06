Makrykostas and Kontogiorgis

Not Available

Stelios Kondogiorgis (Dinos Iliopoulos) and Thomas Makrykostas (Costas Hajihristos) a two quiet men that come from the same Peloponnese village yet do not know each other. Their families however are involved in a bloody feud that started 80 years ago. Stelios and Thomas are the last male members from each family. After the last murders in the village where a member of each family died, Stelios' uncle (Pantelis Zervos) urges him to find and kill Thomas for revenge lest he finds him and kills him first. At the same time Thomas is visited by his aunt (Joly Garbi) who asks of him the same and provides him with weapons. Despite everything, neither Stelios nor Thomas are interested in murdering one another and they are both terrified from the idea that a stranger is looking for them in order to kill them. So, they decide to leave their respective jobs and hide at some remote hotel. Luck brings them together without them knowing of each other's identity as they share a room.