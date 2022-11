Not Available

Maule Sur is in struggle, the company Coexca S.A. dedicated to the breeding, slaughter and export of pig meat, decided to install in the rural area of the commune of San Javier a mega pig breeding plant, which would reach a total of 144 thousand animals, fear and mistrust, a series of irregularities that also adds to the current pollution that this plant is generating in the daily lives of the residents of San Javier and Cauquenes.