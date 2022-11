Not Available

Jazz pianist great Mal Waldron plays New York's legendary Village Vanguard nightclub with master trumpeter Woody Shaw, Monk-inspired tenor saxophonist Charlie Rouse, avant-garde bassist Reggie Workman and free jazz drummer Ed Blackwell. The quintet showcases its improvisational genius with renditions of "The Git-Go," "All Alone," "Fire Waltz" and "Left Alone," turning this live concert into a free-flowing jam session sure to please jazz fans.