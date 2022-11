Not Available

Malabar Police is a 1999 Tamil comedy crime film directed by P. Vasu. The film features Sathyaraj, Kushboo, Abbas and Mumtaj in lead roles. The film, produced by Shanthi Vasudevan, had musical score by S. A. Rajkumar and was released on 6 August 1999. Despite negative reviews from the critics, the film turn out be a blockkbuster of the year.