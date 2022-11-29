Malady of the Infinite

Not Available

A desaturated image of Edvard Munch’s painting Der Schrei der Natur (The Scream of Nature) is overlaid with several monochromatic images of landscapes and seascapes. The film uses an original soundtrack employing a discordance between sound and images to explore the incongruity between the auditory and visual sensory modalities. The soundtrack in the film is a constant distraction in terms of visual perception and vice versa, i.e, the images in the film are a constant distraction in terms of auditory perception.