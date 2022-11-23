Malaikat Tanpa Sayap

Not Available

Vino is not too close to the family, especially after his father, Amir went bankrupt.His mother, Mirna ran away from home, even leaving behind Vino and his 5 year old sister. Once when his sister fell in the bathroom and required surgery if not her legs would be amputated. In the hospital, Calo a small time thug is looking for a heart donor and targeting Dino. At the hospital too started the friendship of Vino with a teenage Mura. A young romance blossomed only for Dino to realise his heart was going to taken away.