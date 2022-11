Not Available

During the war between Iran and Iraq, a scout (Milad Keymaram), in the Abadan Oil Refinery, tries to reveal geographical coordinates of Iraqi soldiers' ambushes for Iranian army forces to kill them easily by bombardments. Meanwhile, he confronts with the soul of the previous killed scout (Mostafa Zamani) who did the same which makes a challenge for him, between his own human deep feelings and killing innocent people of enemy ...