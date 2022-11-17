Not Available

Maleika tells the incredible story of a cheetah mother and her six cubs: Martha, Malte, Mirelèe, Marlo, Mia and Majet. Set in the magnificent landscape of the Masai Mara natural reserve, the cheetah family experiences adventurous, difficult and funny moments in their fight for survival. Having accompanied her for 3 years, the artist, photographer and devoted conservationist Matto Barfuss allows his audience to take an unusually intimate look into the life of this extraordinary cheetah family.