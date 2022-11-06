1980

Malibu Hot Summer

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 1980

Studio

Not Available

John Logan is a poor little rich boy. He learns to love from three nubile L.A. newcomers that will do anything to be introduced into the sizzling nightlife of the City of Angels. Portraying the Malibu beach life by day, and the L.A. club life by night, Sizzle Beach U.S.A. is a stunning insiders critique on the sex and drug lifestyle of the West Coast swinger scene in the early 80s. Written by Lego Trooper

Cast

Terry CongieJanice Johnston
Lesley BranderDit McCoy
Roselyn RoyceCheryl Reilly
Robert AceySteve Anders
Kevin CostnerJohn Logan
Larry DegrawBrent Richardson

