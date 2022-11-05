Malibu Summer

Not Available

Rhett Sinclair is Stacy, a college student who is so tired of her clerical summer job at a firm named "Fantasy Encounters" she decides to talk her friends into starting a similar business of their own. So Stacy, Jill, and Lisa team up with "Fantasy Encounters" former employee Marcia to launch "Fantasy Girls", a company that offers every man a chance to make his fantasy come true -- on a "nothing illegal, nothing kinky" term (meaning no sex involved, mind you)...