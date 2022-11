Not Available

In 1998, the band played a two day live at the Nippon Budokan which involved a large building as a stage prop and elaborate theatrics; each member performing a skit with another on their own (including the aforementioned skit in which Gackt fell to the stage to sing the song "Le Ciel", and returned to "Heaven" by song's end). It was a success and was released on home video as Merveilles l'espace.