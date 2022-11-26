Not Available

MALICE: Wars Special Episode takes place in a galaxy far far away as we follow the adventures of the Turner family on their blockade-running smuggler star ship - The Rabble Rouser. Their mission? To battle through an Imperial convoy, slip past a squadron of Tie Fighters and infiltrate enemy territory to rescue their mother who's been captured by Imperial forces. Alice goes light-saber to light-saber with a manipulative Sith warrior before making a heart-breaking discovery. - Written by Philip J. Cook