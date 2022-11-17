Malinche's Dream

Not Available

With a roving camera probing the haunting and ethereal drawings by Pablo Auladell, the story of Spanish conquistador Hernán Cortés, his Nahua interpreter Malinche and the conquest of the Aztec empire is reconstructed by romancier-director Gonzalo Suárez. Having been a law unto himself even amongst the nonconformists of the 'Escola de Barcelona', Suárez' forte as a writer and filmmaker is narratives imbued with mystery, often enough fantasy-gone-horror, but sometimes simply something strange, weird and dreamlike.