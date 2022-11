Not Available

If he labors hard enough, construction worker Koti (Murali Krishna) will someday fulfill his dream of moving to Dubai. But his plans change when Malleshari (Bhoomika Chawla) -- a woman disguised as a man -- comes to work at the construction site and Koti falls for her. Before he can share his true feelings, however, Malleshari's past catches up with her and she finds herself chased by the police in this song-filled Telugu-language drama.