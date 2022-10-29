Malli Malli Idhi Rani Roju

Not Available

Raja Ram(Sharwananad) is an aspiring young athlete who lives with his single mother. During one of his sporting events, he comes across a burkha clad Muslim girl named Nazeera(Nithya Menen) and falls head over heels for her eyes. He chases her and eventually the couple fall in love with each other. Twist in the tale arises when shocking incidents occur in both their lives and the couple get separated. What is that incident ? How did it change their life ? Will they ever meet each other again ? To know the answers to these questions, you need to watch the film on the big screen.