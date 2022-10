Not Available

Mallu Singh (Malayalam: മല്ലൂസിംഗ്) is a 2012 Malayalam film directed by Vyshakh and written by Sethu. The film stars Unni Mukundan, Kunchacko Boban, Rupa Manjari and Samvrutha Sunil in the main roles, while Biju Menon, Manoj K. Jayan, and Suraj Venjaramood come in other pivotal roles.