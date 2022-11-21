Not Available

Rassappa Gounder (Sathyaraj), also known as Mallu Vetti Minor, was a bachelor and rich man who spent his time in the brothels like his father Marappa Gounder. Santhana Lakshmi and Rassappa fell in love with each other. Rassappa Gounder and President (Vinu Chakravarthy) were in feud since several years. In a misunderstanding, Rassappa Gounder had to get married Parimala (Seetha) and married her. Few years later, Rassappa Gounder became the perfect husband and had a son. While Santhana Lakshmi was still unmarried and teased Rassappa Gounder whenever she got the opportunity. One day, that was "the straw that broke the camel's back" so the angry Rassappa Gounder raped Santhana Lakshmi. The rest of story is what happen to Rassappa Gounder, Parimala and Santhana Lakshmi.