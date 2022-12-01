Malous Jul

Not Available

MALOU comes to family care at Christmas-happy BIBI and LEIF on the small island, Lunø. The mood is, to put it mildly, pressured; Malou hates Christmas, the island and the foster parents. Things do not get any easier as Malou discovers the furious farm elf NILS who will do anything to get Malou thrown off the island again. They agree a pixie oath that Malou should make as much trouble as possible. But when Malou experiences for the first time being both seen and embraced by Bibi and Leif, she realizes that she still wants to stay on the island. But the covenant with Santa cannot be changed. With a grumpy pixie on her heels, Malou now has to convince her new foster family that they can trust her. Not an easy task when the little elf turns out to be both life-threatening and a real porridge head.