Malu de Bicicleta

    Based on the novel by Marcelo Rubens Paiva, the film tells the story of Luiz Mario, a São Paulo night-club impresario and a classic "bon vivant", is also an avid collector of love affairs. He is surrounded by all types of women, with whom he has torrid flings, but he is never able to emotionally involve himself. Until one day, while passing by Rio de Janeiro, he falls head-over-heels for the carioca Malu, who practically runs him over on her bike while riding down Leblon's beach bike path. The couple's fervent romance is abruptly thrown into disarray when an enigmatic love letter is discovered. From then on, the story between the two lovers is turned upside-down. Luiz Mario is consumed by jealousy and his emotions slowly seep into his relationship, destroying everything.

    Cast

    		Fernanda de FreitasMalu
    		Marjorie EstianoSueli
    		Maria ManoellaCris
    		Daniela GalliMari
    		Thelmo FernandesOliveira
    		Lívia de Bueno

