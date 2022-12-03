Malu-Malu Kutjing

Not Available

Sugesti feels jealous because Rochijat falls in love with her sister, Bardini, and he only considers her as a friend. To cope with her disappointment, Sugesti becomes a lead singer in a theater group led by Subroto. She stops singing when she marries the loan shark, Surachman, to pay for the debts of the theater group. Meanwhile, Bardini is at a loose end and works at Sugesti's house. She pretends not to know her and treats her badly. After dealing with various challenges, Bardini marries Rochijat. When she visits her father's grave, she runs into Sugesti, who is now a poor woman, after her husband is sent to jail.