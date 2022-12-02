Malu-Malu Mau

Not Available

Featuring the Warkop DKI group, Dono, Kasino, and Indro live in the same boarding house as Lisa and Selly. After reading the answers of a magazine quiz, Indro wonders if one of the girls in the boarding house is in love with him. After many jokes and funny situations, it turns out to be just a misunderstanding. Kasino himself is having terrible luck when, by mistake, a bank employee gives him more money that he has asked for. He intends to return the money but has to go through many comic situations and obstacles. Then it is Dono’s turn, who has a Caucasian girlfriend, to go through similar obstacles.