Mama at 15

Not Available

In a country where children outnumber the working population, the aspiration to attain the demographic dividend, which, in turn, will contribute to the country’s rise from being third world, is hindered. One factor is teenage pregnancy. The short documentary film offers various perspectives from health workers, non-government organizations, right-age mothers, and the local government in the pursuit of truth behind the contributions of early pregnancy to what seems to be a never-ending cycle of poverty.