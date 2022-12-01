Mama Dolores

Not Available

On the verge of dying, Maria gives her son to Dolores, her maid, and asks her to not give him to the boy's father who abandoned her because Maria didn't want to interrupt the pregnancy. Time after, Luis (the father) returns from abroad with his wife, after seeing Dolores with the child, he understands that is his son. Dolores tries to escape with the boy but she's captured. The boy tries to kill his father which makes Luis understand that the boy suffers for Dolores. She is liberated and allowed to live with the child.