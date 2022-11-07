Not Available

In the small woodsy town of Waco, Georgia, siblings of Clara C. Harris (Mama Harris) share their experiences regarding their mother of many talents. From owning and operating her own grocery store next door to her house to making delicious homemade fried pies and biscuits, Clara's story will warm your heart and take you back in time with those old southern stories. MAMA HARRIS is a special film about love, family and the extraordinary life and times of a small town hero. Reenactments help mold the story while tugging at your emotions.